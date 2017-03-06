Prince Edward Island led the country in the growth of its manufacturing industry in 2016.

Manufacturing sales were up 5.8 per cent last year over 2015, according to a report released Monday by Statistics Canada. British Columbia followed at 4.2 per cent, and then Ontario at 4 per cent.

Total sales for the year on P.E.I. were reported as $1.7 billion.

P.E.I. has seen steady growth in manufacturing sales since 2012. They were 32 per cent higher in 2016 than they were in 2012.