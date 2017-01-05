P.E.I. manufacturers are leading Atlantic Canada in growth, and doing so in dramatic fashion.

Statistics Canada figures released last month show total revenues for Island manufacturers grew 31 per cent from 2012-15, while for the region as a whole revenues were down 16 per cent.

Growth on P.E.I. has increased in each of the last three years, peaking at 12.8 per cent from 2014 to 2015.

P.E.I. manufacturing revenue growth 2012-13 2013-14 2014-15 6.4% 9.0% 12.8%





Regionally, falling revenues in the petroleum and coal industries were a significant factor, while P.E.I. was boosted by gains in chemical and transportation equipment manufacturing.

P.E.I. manufacturing revenues in 2015 were $1.9 billion.