Food processing makes up a large proportion of manufacturing sales in P.E.I. (CBC)

Provincial manufacturing numbers are leveling off, according to a report released by Statistics Canada on Thursday.

The report shows a possible end to five years of consistent increases in manufacturing sales.

P.E.I. manufacturing sales Quarterly Period Manufacturing sales Dec. 2015-Feb.2016 $402,018,000 March 2016-May 2016 $412,302,000 June 2016-Aug.2016 $427,136,000 Sept. 2016-Nov.2016 $431,176,000 Dec. 2016-Feb.2017 $424,584,000

Looking at three-month intervals between Dec.2015 and Feb.2017 it appears growth in the sector has slowed. A steady rise through much of 2016 has appeared to reach a plateau.

Sales grew 3.6 per cent between the three-month interval ending in May 2016 and the three-month interval ending in August 2016.

The data from the three-month period ending in February 2017 showed a decrease of 1.53 per cent from the three-month period ending in November 2016.

Between 2012 and 2016 manufacturing sales increased 32 per cent in the province.