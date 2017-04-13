Provincial manufacturing numbers are leveling off, according to a report released by Statistics Canada on Thursday.
The report shows a possible end to five years of consistent increases in manufacturing sales.
-
P.E.I. manufacturing is growing, but what are Islanders making?
-
|Quarterly Period
|Manufacturing sales
|Dec. 2015-Feb.2016
|$402,018,000
|March 2016-May 2016
|$412,302,000
|June 2016-Aug.2016
|$427,136,000
|Sept. 2016-Nov.2016
|$431,176,000
|Dec. 2016-Feb.2017
|$424,584,000
Looking at three-month intervals between Dec.2015 and Feb.2017 it appears growth in the sector has slowed. A steady rise through much of 2016 has appeared to reach a plateau.
Sales grew 3.6 per cent between the three-month interval ending in May 2016 and the three-month interval ending in August 2016.
The data from the three-month period ending in February 2017 showed a decrease of 1.53 per cent from the three-month period ending in November 2016.
Between 2012 and 2016 manufacturing sales increased 32 per cent in the province.
-
-
