Manufacturing sales on P.E.I. in 2017 are up 9.9 per cent to the end of August, ahead of the pace that led the country in 2016.

Statistics Canada released manufacturing numbers for August on Wednesday. The release included a revision of numbers for May to July that added $31.3 million to sales. That turned what was looking like a slump into a boom.

The 9.9 per cent increase is well ahead of the 5.8 per cent growth in 2016, which was the highest among the provinces. Numbers are up in every month except February. June in particular was a big month, with sales up 25 per cent over June 2016.

Numbers are up for both durable and non-durable goods, but non-durable goods — which includes food processing — showed the most strength, with an increase of 12 per cent.

Non-durable goods were down in July and August, but were boosted by numbers earlier in the year.