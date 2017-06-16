Following a couple of weak months around the new year, P.E.I. manufacturers posted two strong sales months in March and April.

Sales dropped well below $140 million (seasonally adjusted) in December and February, and it looked like a five-year period of growth could be coming to an end. But sales surged back in March and April, passing $157 million.

Sales so far this year are up 10.6 per cent over January to April of last year.

The numbers improved for both non-durable goods, such as food processing, and for durable goods, such as aerospace.

Non-durable goods: +9.8%

Durable goods: +12.4%

Non-durable goods manufacturing makes up about 70 per cent of the sector on P.E.I.