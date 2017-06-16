Work on new manors for Montague and Tyne Valley will begin next week.

The province confirmed Friday that construction will begin as early as Monday.

Plans to replace the two long-term care facilities have been in the works for several years, with the province formally announcing the projects in 2015.

Construction was to start in 2016, but was delayed until this year.

When the province issued the tenders in February, construction was estimated to take 12 to 18 months.

The new buildings are expected to cost a combined $21 million.