It's been a stressful few weeks for P.E.I. resident Luis Roman, who had to watch as his native Puerto Rico was ravaged by both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

The U.S. island is home to 3.4 million people and many remain without water or electricity, including some of Roman's family members.

"It's been pretty upsetting and the fact that there is very little I can do from here doesn't help," said Roman.

Running water was restored Monday to Roman's sister, who he said lives in an urban area, which "makes things a little better."

However, she may have to wait as long as two months for electricity.

She does have a generator, but it broke down after Hurricane Irma passed through two weeks ago, so Roman is trying to help her get it repaired.

Has sent money

"It's challenging, from here," he said. "I've sent money directly to my family from here to help them get access to whatever they can from there."

Two hurricanes in the last two weeks have left Puerto Rico extensively damaged. (Vyvyan Roman)

He's especially worried about his mother, who has health issues including limited mobility. She's not coping well with the trauma or the intense heat, Roman said.

"It's been 98 degrees ever since the hurricane passed, so that doesn't help things any, being that uncomfortable all the time and with no water, she couldn't even take a proper shower to sort of cool off," he said.

Roman has family in the U.S. who work for commercial airlines which are allowing employees to send goods to family members.

Aid is slow arriving

Supermarkets in Puerto Rico have started to reopen, Roman said, and some stores are escorting in customers for 20-minute shopping visits. Quantities of goods including water are being rationed, he said. ATMs are slowly reopening too.

Many roads remain impassable, slowing distribution of aid, says Luis Roman. (Vyvyan Roman)

Although the U.S. is sending aid, many of the roads remain impassable, making distribution of gas difficult. Provisions are slow to arrive, Roman's family has told him.

Some in Puerto Rico's mountain regions may not have power restored for six months, Roman said his family has been told.

"Right now, I'd say the best thing people can do would be to donate either to the Red Cross or UnitedforPuertoRico.com," Roman said.