Lawyers made arguments at a sentencing hearing Monday for a man convicted of sexual assault against a girl dating to the 1970s.

Leonard Green, who's now 67 and lives in Calgary, was convicted last year after a trial of attempted rape and indecent assault against a pre-teen girl when Green was in his early 20s.

Green pleaded not guilty, but the judge believed the victim's testimony over Green's. The judge found him guilty of attempting to rape the girl on two occasions and two other occasions of sexual touching.

Crown prosecutor Lisa Goulden recommended a 15-month jail sentence, adding, "P.E.I. courts recognize that sex assault sentences have been too low."

Green's lawyer Thane MacEachern asked for a sentence of house arrest of two years or less, saying his client has diabetes and heart disease.

MacEachern told the court that Green is an "active, engaged parent. Early in life he had issues with his temper, but not now."

'He stole my innocence'

The victim now lives outside the country, and was not in court on Monday. She recorded her victim impact statement on a DVD that was played in court Monday.

"Giving testimony was one of the hardest things I have ever done," she said.

"He stole my innocence and destroyed my self worth…. What kind of person allows themselves to abuse a child?"

The victim explained in her statement that she came forward "to help others who might have been abused or will be abused."

The judge said he needs some time to consider the arguments and will sentence Green on Wednesday.

More P.E.I. News