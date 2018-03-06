An Island man has been sentenced to jail for uttering threats, breach of a court order and obstructing justice.

Corey Gordon Falls, 29, was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail.

'It was bad enough to do it but you dug the hole deeper.' — Judge Nancy Orr

The incident occurred in February when Falls was under a court order to be of good behaviour because of outstanding charges related to alleged participation in a Hells Angels hangaround club.

Those charges, involving a number of Island men, are still before the courts.

Court heard the complainant, a Wheatley River man, sent a Facebook message critical of Falls and received a threatening text message in response.

Falls's threatening text included the statement, "I have more fire power than you," which the complainant believed was referring to firearms.

The complainant then called Falls to clarify and said Falls told him, "I'll take it as far as I have to."

Crown prosecutor Lisa Goulden read the facts into the court record.

"Considering Falls's alleged connection to biker gangs, the complainant took the threat seriously," Goulden told court.

After the man contacted police, police contacted Falls about the incident.

The complainant later contacted police again to report that on Feb. 26, Falls had phoned him and asked him "to tell police it was a joke," Goulden told court.

Falls pleaded guilty and will serve the sentence on weekends. He also received 18 months probation and a five-year weapons prohibition.

He was also ordered to have no contact with members of several different Hells Angels clubs.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Nancy Orr, speaking about the threat and attempt to obstruct justice, told Falls, "It was bad enough to do it but you dug the hole deeper."