Man sentenced in one of largest P.E.I. drug busts

A key player in one of the largest drug busts on P.E.I. was sentenced on Friday.

Ottawa man sentenced to 2 years in prison for conspiracy to traffic drugs

A key player was sentenced Friday in one of the largest drug busts in P.E.I. history. (CBC News)

25-year-old Malek Sahouli of Ottawa was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to traffic drugs.

He was one of nine people charged under a police investigation dubbed "Operation Lurid."

RCMP on P.E.I. led the investigation that involved police forces across eastern Canada.

The investigation included wire taps, surveillance and undercover operations that included undercover officers playing golf in Cavendish, P.E.I.

Police made a number of seizures of drugs, including 40 kilograms of marijuana and $70,000 in cash back in 2014.

Sahouli admitted making three trips from Quebec to the Maritimes.

With files from Natalia Goodwin

