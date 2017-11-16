A 61-year-old P.E.I. man is facing charges in connection with an internet child exploitation investigation.

On Wednesday, P.E.I. RCMP Major Crime Unit executed a search warrant at the man's home. Several electronic devices, including computers and cell phones, were seized for further analysis by the Technological Crime Unit, according to Const. Shannon Hodder.

The devices may contain child exploitive materials, which could involve child pornography, said Hodder.

"I can say at this point in time we are believing that no children were at risk," he said.

"There's no evidence to believe that there was a live offence … so there was no children in the home being offended."

Released on conditions

The man was arrested and later released on conditions, which include appearing in court.

"Definitely charges will be laid … What charges, we're not 100 per cent sure what'll be laid yet," said Hodder.

Hodder said a two-month investigation led up to the seizure. East Prince RCMP and Nova Scotia RCMP Technological Crime Unit assisted during the search.

Investigation ongoing

The man is scheduled to appear in Summerside provincial court at a later date.

"I'm hoping that you can expect the charges will be laid in a good distance before the actual court date," said Hodder.

"We're hoping that a subsequent [news] release will come out later on, once we get more definitive and how this investigation's going to unfold."