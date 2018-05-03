21-year-old man charged after Summerside police officer struck by car

A 21-year-old man from western P.E.I. has been charged in connection with an incident last month where a Summerside police officer was struck by a vehicle fleeing a parking lot.

Police arrested the man shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday. They said he was in a passenger seat in a vehicle in a parking lot on Granville Street in Summerside.

The man is in custody and is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assaulting a police officer with a weapon (the car), two counts of damage to property, obstructing police, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Officer pinned between 2 cars

On April 17, police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at the Vogue Optical Plaza on Granville Street.

When they approached the suspect vehicle on foot, a person inside the car drove toward one of the officers, squealing its tires, police said.

The officer was able to move partially out of the way, but was pinned between the two cars.

The next day, Montague RCMP located what they believed to be the suspect's car while responding to a single-vehicle collision in Vernon River.

The occupants of the vehicle were not at the scene.

