American arrested on P.E.I. charged with living in Canada illegally

The Canada Border Services Agency laid a charge on Tuesday against a man arrested in Kensington, P.E.I., over the weekend.

Eric Michael Bartell, 47, of Delaware is charged with living in Canada illegally.

He's accused of failing to check in with Canadian border officials since November. On March 9, the agency ordered him deported back to the U.S.

Court documents don't say what Bartell was doing on P.E.I. or how long he'd been here.

Bartell was supposed to enter a plea to the charge on Tuesday in court in Summerside, but his case was postponed because of bad weather.

Bartell is one of two Americans arrested on P.E.I. over the weekend.

2nd American in custody too

The other man — 34-year-old Calvin Emmons Gregory — was arrested in Summerside on Sunday and charged with stealing from a liquor store.

Court documents list Gregory's address as Victoria, P.E.I., but police said he has a Florida driver's licence.

The agency is not providing any details on why the two men were in the country.

Both men have been in custody since their arrests.

Police said they're not aware of any connection between the two men.

More P.E.I. News