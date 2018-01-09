RCMP have charged a 21-year-old Cornwall, P.E.I., man in connection with numerous thefts from cars and homes in Stratford and Cornwall.

Stolen items include laptops, TVs, money and clothing, police said, adding the investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.

The officer in charge wouldn't say how many items have been recovered, or the specific time period involved, though he said the thefts were over the last few months.

The officer said some of the items were found in the man's residence, but others were found elsewhere.

He said some victims alerted police on other nearby homeowners who also had been robbed.