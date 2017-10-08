A 22-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault related to a fight in the Miscouche Legion parking lot that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP and the Major Crime Unit began an investigation after a family member of the victim notified police that an assault had occurred early morning on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The investigation determined that two men were fighting in the parking lot of the Miscouche Legion, though the circumstances leading up the fight are still under investigation.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested by Summerside Police roughly two hours after RCMP received the complaint.

The man was charged with aggravated assault and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance scheduled in Summerside later this month.

The investigation is ongoing.