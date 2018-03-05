A 25-year-old man is facing charges of break and enter and theft following an incident in Charlottetown on Friday afternoon.

Police say a woman arrived home to find a man in her driveway, and noticed he was holding some items from her home.

According to police, he dropped the items and fled in his car before police arrived at the scene, but he was found a short time later.

The suspect was arrested and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

More charges could be laid as the investigation continue, police said.