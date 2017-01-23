A 33-year-old man is in custody after break-ins were reported at two apartments at 87 Westcomb Cres. in Charlottetown in the early hours of Monday.

Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell of Charlottetown Police Services said residents in one apartment woke to see a man standing in their bedroom.

"The man left upon being confronted and went to another apartment where he also came in contact with the resident," he said.

MacConnell said multiple calls were made to 911 at around 4:20 a.m. by the residents.

Man injured, treated in hospital

When police arrived at the building, they found the man bleeding from lacerations, which they believe he sustained when breaking a window to get in the apartment building.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment and then to the Provincial Correctional Centre. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and say the motivation for the break-ins isn't currently known.