The closure of the intersection at the top of North River Road and Capital Drive is causing consternation for some nearby business owners.

Michele Coker, director of Little Lambs Child Care Centre, said she has been warning parents about the impending traffic and detours.

"We're thinking how that's going to be affecting parents, especially with drop-off and pick-up times," she said.

"We're only open from 7:30 til 5:30 ... is that going to affect the parents? Are they going to be here past the 5:30 closing time? Will we need to get staff to stay a little later because of that?"

Michele Coker, director of Little Lambs Child Care Centre, says there is a safety concern for kids if cars are using the parking lot as a detour. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Coker said that when there is traffic buildup people often cut through the parking lot, which poses a potential safety concern for children being picked up.

"A lot of them run to their cars and if there's cars cutting through the parking lot that's going to be a little bit of an issue and a bit of a problem."

Tim Kember, managing partner at Centennial Auto Group, says construction in the area last year had an impact on business. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

'Visibility has gone up'

Tim Kember, managing partner at Centennial Auto Group, said the recent construction in the area has had an impact on business.

"With this corner being blocked it might send traffic away from our store, but I'm sure other businesses in the area have the same concerns," said Kember.

Barry Balsom, co-owner of Arlington Orchards, says that traffic in the area due to past construction has helped increase the visibility of the business. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Just across the parking lot from the child care centre, the closure might be good for business at Arlington Orchards, as traffic will be diverted by the store.

"Well actually we've already seen that this summer where there was construction work being done up at the Queen's Arms for quite a while and a lot of people end up taking the cut through here, this back road," said Barry Balsom, co-owner of Arlington Orchards.

"We've noticed our visibility has gone up quite a bit. People actually are coming in saying 'We never knew that you were here before.'"