About a dozen mailboxes were damaged or destroyed Saturday night in western P.E.I.
In a news release, RCMP said vandals drove down Route 158 between Harper and Leoville, south of Tignish, damaging mailboxes.
Most mailboxes were dented and a couple were destroyed.
West Prince RCMP are requesting the public's assistance. Anyone with any information can contact RCMP at 902-853-9300 or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
