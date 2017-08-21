About a dozen mailboxes were damaged or destroyed Saturday night in western P.E.I.

In a news release, RCMP said vandals drove down Route 158 between Harper and Leoville, south of Tignish, damaging mailboxes.

Most mailboxes were dented and a couple were destroyed.

West Prince RCMP are requesting the public's assistance. Anyone with any information can contact RCMP at 902-853-9300 or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.