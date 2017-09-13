Courtney Kennedy of Charlottetown is walking the 275 kilometres across Prince Edward Island to help the people of another Island more than 10,000 kilometres away.

Kennedy is on a tip-to-tip fundraising hike to raise money for the people of Mageta Island in southwestern Kenya. She's working in partnership with Mikinduri Children of Hope on two projects and hopes to raise $10,000 to fund two projects.

Half of the money would go to repair solar panels at the hospital, which currently has no electricity, and nurses are delivering babies at night while holding cellphones in their teeth for light.

The other half would be for a program to provide two meals a day for school children.

Kennedy has been working with Mikinduri Children of Hope since 2010, including two volunteer trips to Kenya.

"It's one of those things that's really hard to explain, but for me it was life changing," she said.

"I had always kind of considered a career in medicine, but that trip over there really solidified [it] for me."

Kennedy will start nursing school in January, with the goal of working in developing countries when she graduates.