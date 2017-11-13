A new initiative from MADD will use P.E.I.'s mobile electronic highway signs to remind Islanders to drive sober.

The province has a number of the signs, designed to warn drivers of bridge closures, road construction, or other changes in road conditions.

But not all of them are needed all the time, and eight of them are currently spread out across the province with messages from MADD. The messages are reminders about the dangers of distracted driving and impaired driving, either by alcohol or drugs.

The province has made a lot of progress on drinking and driving, says Graham Miner. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Graham Miner, director of the P.E.I. highway safety division, said the initiative fits in well with the province's objectives.

"It's just one piece of the puzzle," said Miner.

"This is one of those components of the education program, always, constantly getting that message out there."

The province has made a lot of progress on drinking and driving over the last few decades, Miner said, and officials are always looking for ways to continue that progress.