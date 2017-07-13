A forest restoration project in Orwell, P.E.I., is receiving federal and provincial funding for infrastructure and equipment upgrades and to expand education programs.

On Thursday, it was announced that the Macphail Woods Ecology Forestry Project was receiving $55,100 non-repayable funding from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency's Innovative Communities Fund and $20,000 [also non-repayable] from the province's department of rural and regional development.

The project started in 1991 as an initiative of the Environmental Coalition of Prince Edward Island and provides demonstrations on forestry restoration practices.

As well, the area has a four-acre nursery, an education facility and five trails. At the nature centre, a summer children's program is held as well as school tours and workshops.