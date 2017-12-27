P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan says his government is ending 2017 on a high note, and he's not concerned about the byelection a month ago which sent another Green MLA to the legislature.
The byelection was held to fill a vacancy after former Liberal cabinet minister Doug Currie gave up his seat representing District 11, Charlottetown-Parkdale.
In his year-end interview with CBC's Compass, the premier characterized the byelection as a local race among four candidates.
"Look, if I get worried about everything that changed from day to day, there'd be a lot to worry about," said MacLauchlan.
"We're in a good time for our province. I say, in electoral terms, if Islanders are doing well I'll do well, and I believe that's the spot I'm in at the end of this year and I'm happy about that."
