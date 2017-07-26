Chief Superintendent Jennifer Ebert joins the RCMP in P.E.I. as the province's new commanding officer.

She replaces Joanne Crampton — who recently accepted a new position at federal policing criminal operations in Ottawa.

​"Chief Supt. Ebert will join police, municipal and provincial leadership working to implement key recommendations from the Crime Prevention and Police Services Review," said Premier Wade MacLauchlan in a government news release.

Ebert's Experience

Ebert was part of the major crime unit in Edmonton and was posted to the Wood Buffalo, Alta. detachment in 2011 — becoming team leader of the serious crimes and domestic violence units.

She also has experience in assisting vulnerable children and victims of domestic violence and was the Saskatchewan liaison to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Inquiry.

In 2014, she became the officer in charge of the major crimes branch in Saskatchewan where she currently is now.

"On behalf of all Islanders, I congratulate Chief Superintendent Ebert on her promotion and appointment," MacLauchlan said.