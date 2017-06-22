P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan is in the top three most popular premiers in the country, according to a poll published Thursday.

The poll by Mainstreet, sponsored by PostMedia, found 47 per cent of Islanders approved of MacLauchlan's performance as premier. He was one of just four premiers who polled over 40 per cent.

Brian Pallister of Manitoba scored highest, with an approval rating over 50 per cent in his home province.

Twelve per cent of Islanders did say there weren't sure whether they approved or disapproved of MacLauchlan's performance — which ties P.E.I. with Manitoba for the highest number of "not sure" responses.

The poll also found Islanders approved of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's performance at a rate higher than the national average. Among Islanders, 59 per cent approved of the prime minister, while 54 per cent of Canadians overall did.

The poll reached 5,250 Canadians by phone from June 12-15. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size with this sample plan would carry a margin of error of 1.35 percentage points.

Three hundred Islanders were reached, for a margin of error of 5.65 percentage points.