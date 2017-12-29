New security measures will be in place next fall when the P.E.I. government unveils its next capital budget.

This comes after the Speaker Buck Watts chastised government for leaks this past fall, which provided budget details to the P.E.I. Liberal Party.

Premier Wade MacLauchlan said the next capital budget will be under the same security measures as the operating budget, which is released in the spring.

"There are various steps that are built in there to ensure that any of the documents are released in a timely fashion," said MacLauchlan.

In the future the fall capital budget will be treated the same way as the spring operating budget, says Premier Wade MacLauchlan. (CBC)

"There are lockups for those who need to have briefings or have access to the documents in advance of the presentation of the budget."

One of the concerns expressed by the speaker was that copies of the last capital budget provided to government MLAs did not include a letter advising the budget was a confidential document.

Copies provided to opposition MLAs did include that notice.

MacLauchlan said the lockup protocols will apply to anyone provided access to the budget before it is tabled, including MLAs.