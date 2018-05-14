Another P.E.I. farmer reports vehicle damage in field

A Stratford farmer is the latest on P.E.I. to report vehicle damage in her fields in the last week.

Tanya MacKenzie said Saturday she saw an ATV and a dirt bike come through their yard, despite no-trespassing signs at all corners of the MacKenzie Produce farm to stop people coming on the property.

Sunday she noticed damage to their bean crop, as well as a rip in the plastic put over the seeded rows to keep in heat.

"My husband and I were quite upset at that point," she said.

"He could have gone around the row cover, but he did not go around the row cover. He went right through the row cover, ripped the row cover, damaged the beans, which, you can't replace those beans because the beans were seeded three weeks ago."

MacKenzie said there was $2,000 damage to the row cover, about $100 to $200 worth of beans lost, and also damage to blueberry bushes.

She said Sunday night a four-wheeler broke down on her property.

Her husband called the RCMP, and the youth driving the ATV was given a $200 ticket for trespassing and his father was given a $150 fine for allowing a person to drive an ATV without registration.

Within the last week, RCMP reported $3,000-5,000 worth of alfalfa was destroyed by a vehicle in a field in Lot 16, and a Bedeque, P.E.I., farmer posted to social media telling people to stay off of fields after he found tire tracks.

