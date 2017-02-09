Tourism operators in the Kensington-Malpeque district of P.E.I. are expressing concerns about how restrictive signage rules are, says local MLA Matthew MacKay.

Off-premise road signs have been illegal on the Island for more than two decades, with the exception of provincially-posted directional signs. This is meant to prevent a cluttered landscape and prevent driver distraction.

Matthew MacKay says the signs he saw were not obtrusive. (Province of P.E.I.)

But MacKay says operators, especially ones off main roads, are just trying to attract business by putting up signs. He added some business owners feel targeted when their signs are taken down by Department of Tourism regulatory officers, while other signs are not removed.

"The people that are calling me are struggling rural businesses that are trying to promote," said MacKay.

Mostly the signs in question are small sandwich boards, he said.

"It was not on the road, it was off to the shoulder of the road, which to me didn't even really affect the traffic. Is there a common ground, that even if it's the minister's discretion or something, that can be overruled and be looked at?"

An uncluttered landscape

The Department of Tourism says loosening the rules could lead to an eyesore of too many signs.

Chris Jones, director of strategic initiatives with the Tourism Department, said enforcement may seem spotty, because there's only one full-time and two seasonal officers enforcing sign rules.

"If we know that there's a number of issues in that particular area our officers may be deployed in that area," said Jones.

"We can't cover every inch of the Island."

Businesses are able to pay to advertise on the blue tourism directional signs which are put up by the province.

The Department of Tourism says there are 28 businesses waiting to get signs, adding those signs are becoming less popular with other advertising options becoming available for businesses, such as online marketing.