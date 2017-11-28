Country superstar Luke Bryan will headline the 2018 Cavendish Beach Music Festival in Cavendish, P.E.I., this summer.

Bryan is a two-time Country Music Association entertainer of the year.

Making the announcement via Twitter, CBMF organizers said Bryan is their most-requested artist.

He'll play Sunday, July 8.

We’re THRILLED to announce the first headliner of our 10th Anniversary celebration! 🎉@LukeBryanOnline is coming to #CBMF2018 on Sunday, July 8th!

🎟Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 1st at 10:00AM at https://t.co/W1bBtsudU6

•more artists will be announced at a later date! pic.twitter.com/3DuL60a6Jd — @CavendishFest



This is the 10th anniversary of the country music festival which annually draws 17,000 to 22,000 people per day to the long weekend of concerts.

More artists will be announced in the coming weeks and months.