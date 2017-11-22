Grade 2 students at L.M. Montgomery School have some ideas for its expansion — and they've put them on paper.

They made drawings of what they'd like to have in their new space, drawn to scale — more or less — in full colour crayon.

"We talked about where we could possibly add 10 classrooms, and some of them had some realistic ideas, and some of them had some other interesting ideas," said Becky Newson, the students' teacher.

L.M. Montgomery is one of several schools to be expanded in coming years. The work is set to start in the 2018-19 fiscal year and the addition of 10 classrooms at the school will cost about $5.3 million.

The students made these drawings a few weeks ago when they thought that they might get the expansion.

'Places to play'

The primary concern of the students seemed to be around "places to play," Newson explained, though some did have more practical suggestions.

"l wrote down that I think we need more washrooms in the school because we're going to get more teachers and more students at the school," said Maisie MacDonald, one of Newson's Grade 2 students.

A couple of drawings show the old gym turned into a new hockey rink.

Matthew Murray included 2 hockey rinks in his school design. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Seven-year-old Matthew Murray takes it even further: He put in two hockey rinks, indoors and out.

And where the front stairs use to be, he drew a slide, all the way to the parking lot.

"So I can catch the bus quicker," he said.

'We want to get to play all of our games'

Nearly all the drawings include lots of outdoor playground equipment.

And inside, sketch after sketch shows the gym is the centrepiece. School staff have taken note, acknowledging that gym space is in short supply.

"Right now our gym is being split for a portion of the day to accommodate all our classes," said Patti Davidson, vice principal of the school.

"I know that's a reality in a lot of schools. So I think the students see that and perhaps a little wishful thinking ... wouldn't it be great if we had a full gym to ourselves and could use that space all the time."

Maisie MacDonald envisioned a school with more gym space and extra washrooms to accommodate additional teachers and students. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Kids say they do need more space.

"We would need more gym space because then we would have to share the gym and we want to get to play all of our games," MacDonald said.

Though it's unlikely the final plans will include replacing the gym with a hockey rink, or building a slide out the front door, the designs were seen by some of the top decision makers in the province.

School officials say they showed the drawings to the premier and education minister earlier this week.