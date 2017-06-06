Charlottetown's most famous duck and her brood have once again made their epic journey from a grocery store garden centre to a pond on Agriculture Canada's experimental farm.

Lucy, as named by the staff at the Superstore on University Avenue, has been nesting at the garden centre there for eight years now. With lots of people around to protect her and her eggs from predators, it has proven to be a successful home.

As usual, Charlottetown police were on hand to help Lucy across University Avenue. (CBC)

But there is no water. That's on the other side of University Avenue, one of P.E.I.'s busiest 4-lane roadways, and every year Lucy leads the ducklings to the ponds at the experimental farm.

Her eggs hatched Monday, and she guided the nestlings across Tuesday morning. Charlottetown police, as always, were there to stop traffic and make sure everyone arrived safely.

A straggler

One duckling faltered while crossing the street. A good Samaritan picked it up and deposited it in the grass on the far side.

Wade Lewis of Ducks Unlimited, which set up a webcam on the nest this year, said the duckling would probably be OK.

One duckling had a harder time getting across the street, but crossed safely in the end. (CBC)

"They will more than likely keep that duckling with them," said Lewis.

"I know that it was the last born. Now when they get over here under cover they can rest a little bit more and continue on with the trek to the pond."