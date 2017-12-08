Do you have the golden ticket?

As of Friday, Dec. 8, no one has turned in the $1,000,000 wining Atlantic 49 ticket that was sold in Summerside, according to the Atlantic Lottery Corporation.

Molly Cormier, senior communications counsel for Atlantic Lottery, said someone did call saying they had won, but they haven't presented the ticket yet.

"Some winners do it quickly and others take their time … to get their affairs in order," she said.

Any win over $10,000 can't be turned in at the retailer, she added. Winning tickets have to be presented at an ALC office.

The closest office to P.E.I. is in Moncton.

The winner has until Nov. 25 next year to redeem the win.