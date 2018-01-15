P.E.I.'s Erick Gerlund almost missed out on buying a lottery ticket earlier this month that earned him $1 million.

Gerlund, who designs sets for film and television, cashed in his million-dollar Atlantic 49 ticket Monday morning. He moved to Bedeque two years ago from the West Coast.

Gerlund made the move because he enjoys the more relaxed East Coast lifestyle, and he recently turned down a six-month job offer in Vancouver that would have had him off-Island this month, meaning he wouldn't have been in Summerside buying the million-dollar lottery ticket.

Gerlund said he couldn't believe it when he checked his ticket the morning after the draw.

"I thought, 'No, I have to have the date wrong.' I couldn't get it out of my mind that these could be the same date and the same numbers," he said in a written release.

Gerlund will be putting family first with his winnings, he said, renovating his home so his mother can move in with him. He said the money will also give him the freedom to work less.