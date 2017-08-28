A new book that details two centuries of the history of the communities of Lot 16 is set to be launched August 31.

The book, The Communities of Lot 16, 200 years of our History shares the stories of the families that settled the area.

"It's divided into several different parts, there are three main communities as such, then there are three other roads that had their own sort of culture and residents, so we looked at all of them," said author Donna Lyle.

"Lot 16 is one of the few lots that still uses its name to this day so that's kind of a unique part of our history in and of it self and we're rather proud to say we're from Lot 16," said committee member Marlene Campbell.

Start from scratch

While the two women had some history on two communities, Belmont and Central that was compiled in the 1970s but say they had to start from scratch with the others.

Campbell said the idea for the book came about in 2012.

"We were starting to lose many of the people who had that history and so we formed a committee and we began."

Campbell said they had to end the project and set it aside — but with the word out about the project, the community kept asking when there would be a book.

"In 2015, we got back together again," said Campbell adding with funding secured, the book was finished.