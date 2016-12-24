Charlottetown's Lorie Kane was inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame last summer and in January, she'll be inducted into the PGA of Canada Hall of Fame.

But that doesn't mean she's ready to put away the driver.

"I really thought hall of fames came at the end of a career," she said with a smile during an interview on CBC News: Compass.

"A little different in our sport in that they want to recognize us now and I guess to me it's a good thing."

But at 52, Kane admits she's at a stage where she's trying to decide "what golf looks like" for her.

"If I read some stories or some other people's ideas, my age is — and I just had a birthday — one that you'd say, 'Well you're not competitive anymore,'" she said.

'If I'm the first Islander to be inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame, I take it as a we,' – Lorie Kane

"Well I still have the passion to get up every morning and go to the gym at 5:30, be on the practice tee for most of the day and then go play a round of golf. That's what I do for a living and that's what I love to do.

"When I don't have that desire anymore then I think I'll know then it's maybe time to step away from competitive golf."

Kane turned pro in 1993 and joined the LGPA tour in 1996. She earned four tour victories, and was named Canadian female athlete of the year twice.

Lorie Kane is back on P.E.I. for the holidays and appeared Friday on CBC News: Compass, where she spoke about her induction into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame. (CBC)

During her career, she said she has tried to model herself after Nancy Lopez and the late Arnold Palmer. They were similar in the way they treated people, she said.

"Make eye contact, shake your hand and sign an autograph and never in a rush. Mr. Palmer always said make your name legible so I try to do that and I try to make sure I engage everyone."

Kane said her "three-year plan" is to still be competing at some level and continuing to grow the game. But also to give back to "the place that's given my all I've got, and that's home."

"I didn't get there on my own," she said. "If I'm the first Islander to be inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame, I take it as a we."