City issues stop-work order on historic log house

The City of Charlottetown issued a stop-work order Thursday for a log house at 15 Hillsborough Street, fearing the historic building was about to be demolished.

Mid morning, a red tractor was parked against the building on the south side of the property. A front fork-lift of the tractor was protruding into the main floor of the house through a window space. Part of the wall around the window appeared to be buckling inwards.

A front fork-lift of the tractor was protruding into the main floor of the house through a window space on Thursday morning. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The city's planning department affixed a stop-work order to the front door of the house, which is believed to date back to the 1840s, at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, after being alerted by a resident.

The city said it's not clear what type of work was going on, but they feared demolition of the building might have begun. The stop-work order was issued after attempts by city officials to contact the owner were unsuccessful.

"If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck," said councillor Greg Rivard. "Council is clear, it is a heritage resource."

A stop-work order was attached to the front door at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday morning. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The property is listed for sale, and a real estate sign in the front yard advertises the property as commercial.

CBC News was unable to contact the owner, Ray Campbell. He has previously said he had hoped to renovate the historic house for use as a cafe.

The historic log home in Charlottetown is currently listed for sale as a commercial property. (Sally Pitt/CBC)

More P.E.I. News