An initiative to better educate Islanders about locally grown and produced food is set to begin this fall.

The province is moving forward with plans for the Community Food Security and Food Education Program with $100,000 earmarked from the 2017-18 budget.

One goal is to bring more local food into school cafeterias and licensed early childcare centres.

"We are working with community groups and the agriculture industry to connect more Islanders with the many healthy food options available to them," said Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Alan McIsaac.

Pilot program

A pilot program will begin at 3 schools this fall aimed at educating students about local food they can grow and prepare. (Yvon Theriault/Radio Canada)

This fall three schools will also be part of a pilot project aimed at educating students about healthy eating at school, and growing and preparing fresh, local food.

The project is a combined effort of the Public Schools Branch, the French Language School Board, and home and school associations as well as Agriculture and Fisheries, Health and Wellness, and Education, Early Learning and Culture.

"It is critical that children understand the value of fresh healthy food and know where their food comes from," said Doug Currie, Minister of Education, Early Learning and Culture.

"We welcome this opportunity to work with our learning partners and local food producers to reach children on this important topic in the school setting."

Non-profit groups, and community-based organizations have until October 16 to apply to take part in the program online.