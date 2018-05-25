Lobster fishermen confused and frustrated over prices

Lobster fishermen are expressing frustration with prices for their catch at the wharf this spring being about the same as they were 16 years ago.

"The harvesters of Prince Edward Island are experiencing a season that is both confusing and frustrating," the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association said in a news release issued early Friday morning.

With the spring season coming up to the midway mark, the PEIFA says prices at the wharf in 2018 are comparable to what was being paid in 2002.

According to weekly fish price reports from the P.E.I. government, market-size lobsters were selling for $7.50 in May of last year, and between $6 and $6.50 this year.

The PEIFA says fishermen have made investments to improve the quality of landed lobster, the catch in Maine was down, and economic conditions are good. In addition, the CETA trade agreement with Europe has lowered tariffs for live lobster.

But prices are still down.

P.E.I. lobster fishermen are currently paying a one cent a pound levy to the Lobster Fishers Marketing Board for lobster marketing. A one cent levy to raise marketing money for processors was recently suspended.

The PEIFA says other sectors of the lobster industry need to do something to stem the current tide of decreasing prices.

More P.E.I. news