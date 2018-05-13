Forget flowers. How about lobster for a Mother's Day tradition?

Terry Henry laughs when asked about Mother's Day traditions as she and her family sit in a packed P.E.I. restaurant waiting for their orders.

"It's Mother day," Henry said. "Mother's Day and lobster just go together."

"Why?" I ask.

"They just do," she said, laughing again.

Henry is not alone in that assessment as all the tables around them are filled with other people out for a Mother's Day treat at New Glasgow Lobster Suppers in New Glasgow, P.E.I.

In their 60 years of operation, staff find this day one of the busiest of the year.

Terry Henry and her growing family have made the lobster feast a part of Mother's Day. (John Robertson/CBC)

"Mother's Day is one of those days that everybody likes to treat mother," said general manager Carl Nicholson.

"We are also seeing the next generation of people [whose] parents brought them here and now they are bringing their families back."

New Glasgow Lobster Suppers opens special for Mother's Day before opening with regular hours for the season in June. (John Robertson/CBC)

At another table sits Bernice Doyle with her family, who say they've enjoyed the traditional lobster feast for the past 10 years — at least.

"I really like lobster," Doyle said. "We do it every year. The family is getting larger now. We used to start with three but now there is more."

Many suspect the lobster tradition began because Mother's Day is so close to the traditional start of the spring lobster season. (John Robertson/CBC)

Mother's Day lands shortly after the spring lobster season begins in parts of the Maritimes. Leading up to Mother's Day, some sellers have noticed a bump in lobster sales.

The Stratford and Area Lions Club holds an annual fundraising lobster sale this time of year to support local charity projects, including Queen Elizabeth Hospital equipment fund.

They haul loads of fresh lobster and cook them at their location just off the highway in Stratford.

Lions Club member Willard MacKinnon says that Mother's Day weekend is their busiest time for cooked lobster sales. (John Robertson/CBC)

"Mother's day will be our biggest weekend," MacKinnon said.

"Last week we sold about 1,500 [pounds] and we will do well over 2,000 [pounds] this weekend."

Back at the restaurant, Henry is glad to relish another traditional lobster meal for Mother's Day. How many in total? In her words: "too many years to count."

She said she's thankful to spend the day surrounded by family.

"We just really enjoy it. There are 14 of us here today and we are just having a great time."

The Stratford and Area Lions club sell cooked lobsters as part of the organizations fundraising efforts. (John Robertson/CBC)

