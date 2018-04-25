Marketing board serves up new ways to promote P.E.I. lobster

As P.E.I.'s lobster fishermen gear up for the spring season next week, the industry's marketing board is rolling out new ways to promote the seafood delicacy.

The Lobster Fishers of P.E.I. Marketing Board has hired a marketing manager and an executive director, and has created a new website and logo that will "kind of be the face of P.E.I. lobster," said lobster board chair Charlie McGeoghegan.

They've also partnered with Canada's Smartest Kitchen at Holland College, whose chefs will develop new recipes for lobster. As well, there will be a promotion with Northumberland Ferries and its Chef on Board program.

The new logo will 'kind of be the face of P.E.I. lobster,' says lobster board chair Charlie McGeoghegan. (Lobster Fishers of PEI Marketing Board)

The marketing board is also taking over the Love Our Lobster campaign from the province. The campaign is in its 10th year promoting Island lobster. McGeoghegan said this year it will focus more on retailers than restaurants.

The projects will be funded by more than half a million dollars in levy money collected from fishermen and processors over the past two seasons, McGeoghegan said.

It's all an effort to "showcase to consumers the wild and healthy and sustainable lobster industry on P.E.I.," he said.

