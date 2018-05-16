North Lake fisherman loses 240 traps after buoys cut, RCMP investigating

P.E.I. RCMP are asking for the public's help in in identifying those responsible for cutting a North Lake lobster fisherman's gear.

According to Sgt. Chris Gunn, someone cut the ropes connecting the buoys to the traps sometime between Saturday at noon and early Monday morning.

An estimated 240 traps were lost as a result worth approximately $31,000, Gunn said.

Gunn says some fisherman have gone out and dredged the bottom to recover traps, but couldn't say how successful they've been.

Kings District RCMP is working with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the North Lake Fishermen's Association on the investigation.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact the RCMP in Souris at 902-687-9300 or Montague at 902-838-9300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

