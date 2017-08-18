Some P.E.I. lobster fishermen say they were told Thursday they would get $4.50 a pound for market lobster and $4 a pound for canners — a $2 drop.

New Brunswick lobster fisherman received similar news, which led a number of fisherman to tie up their boats in protest.

Shelton Barlow fishes lobster out of Howard's Cove, P.E.I., and when he heard of the lobster pricing Thursday he couldn't believe it.

Low price putting 'pressure' on fisherman

"Terrible, it just feels awful," he said.

"It puts more pressure on fishermen — you got to work more, you got to work harder because you have to make up."

When asked if the $4 to $4.50 is enough to make a living, Shelton said: "No."

'Never seen that happen'

In his 40 years of fishing, Barlow said, this quick price drop is the worst he's ever seen.

"This year going from $6 and drop down to $4 — a $2 drop — I've never seen that happen," he said.

Though there wasn't a protest at Howards Cove like there was in New Brunswick, he said the talk around the harbour was that there should have been an investigation into the price.

The Prince Edward Island Fishermen's Association and the Seafood Processors Association of Prince Edward Island did not return CBC's requests for comment.