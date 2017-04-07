The P.E.I. Fishermen's Association has announced its new lobster festival will be hosted by the Souris Harbour Authority this summer.

The festival will be a one-day event with a focus on P.E.I. lobster and "authentic culinary experiences," according to a news release. The day will wrap up with a lobster supper hosted by Chef Michael Smith and a traditional concert.

The festival will be held on June 25.

Summerside's Lobster Carnival will be held from July 13 to 15 this year.