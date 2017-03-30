Summerside is taking a nostalgic approach and going back to the way things used to be by bringing back the Lobster Carnival this summer.

In recent years, the city got away from the carnival and instead hosted the week-long Lobster Festival, said Lori Ellis, an organizer and manager of heritage and culture properties with the City of Summerside, on CBC P.E.I.'s Mainstreet.

This year, the carnival is going to be shortened to three days — July 13-15.

"We just felt that in 2017, a three-day festival was the best opportunity to create a concentrated celebration," she said.

Other aspects that will be revived include partnering with the 48th Running of the Governor's Plate race, scheduled for July 15. As well, the event will have a midway with rides, a step dancing competition, a talent show and a parade with a longer route than recent years.

Lobster, of course

And, of course, lobster.

Ellis explained that there will be daily lobster suppers but also a chef will be on hand for taste testing and to provide public demonstrations on how to open and cook a lobster with a variety of recipes.

Organizers will also be taking people on a trip down memory lane with a photo exhibit of past carnivals, she said.

"We've put a lot of work into learning from the community — some of the aspects they would like to hold onto and bring back and accentuate. So, we're excited because we've put a lot of work into trying to carry on the great work that's been done by other organizers years before us."

The carnival will be held in the Credit Union Place parking lot.