P.E.I. lobster fishermen are being offered some help to improve lobster storage and handling on their boats.

The governments of Canada and P.E.I. announced $2.4 million through the jointly-funded Atlantic Fisheries Fund for the project on Thursday morning.

The funding offers fishermen half the cost of installing new equipment to keep lobsters fresher and healthier before they are brought to the dock, up to a maximum of $3,000 each.

The money will be administered by the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association.