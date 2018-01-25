A P.E.I. pastor will be writing a letter to Employment Canada about his concerns over a new requirement for the Canada Summer Jobs program.

The program is designed to help small businesses and non-profits afford summer students.

On this year's applications, organizations have to check a box indicating the core mandate of their group and of the job respects human rights in Canada, including sexual and reproductive rights "and the right to access safe and legal abortions."

No checked box, no funding

If they don't check the box, they won't qualify for funding.

Pastor Philip Woodworth of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Cornwall, P.E.I., believes it is unfair for organizations to not get funding based on their beliefs.

'The beautiful space of our country is we can have differences of opinion.' — Pastor Philip Woodworth

"The beautiful space of our country is we can have differences of opinion. We can have different ideas around things. We might argue around policy or what's the best way to help or what's the best way to solve or what's the best way to whatever," Woodworth said.

"But this seems to drift into a whole other category of conversation that's concerning not just for faith-based organizations, but for I would like to think Canadians in general."

Employment Canada responds

The church will apply, Woodworth said, and include a cover letter outlining their concerns about the new policy.

In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for Employment Canada said that religious beliefs don't disqualify applicants from getting funding.

The statement also said, "There is a difference between an applicant's beliefs and an applicant's core mandate for the job funding."