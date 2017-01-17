Delivra Corp., an Ontario company with manufacturing, research and development facilities in Charlottetown, is opening up new export markets for its P.E.I. products.

The company is already selling its line of all-natural, all-organic pain relief products called LivRelief across Canada.

ACOA is providing a $655,000 loan to help open export markets in the U.S. Part of that money will help with the purchase of new testing and certification equipment, and part will go to a marketing campaign.

In a news release, Delivra CEO Joseph Gabriele expressed appreciation for support the company has received from both the federal and provincial governments.

"The financial and professional support we have received has allow the company to nurture its domestic research programs and drive product sale beyond Canadian borders," he said.

The P.E.I. government has been providing the company with ongoing support for labour costs.