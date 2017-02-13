People aren't the only ones sheltering from the storm — livestock on P.E.I. are also doing their best to keep warm and dry. Livestock farmers and stable owners are among those who have extra work ahead of them when the Island seemingly shuts down.

P.E.I. experienced whiteout conditions for much of Monday as the blizzard that pounded Nova Scotia and New Brunswick blew on to the Island midday.

Jana Hemphill, owner of Storybook Stables in Brookfield, P.E.I., has about 30 horses as well as goats, sheep, pigs and other farm animals. She brought in extra staff Monday morning to prepare for the impending storm.

"We all like to be tucked in nice and warm and watching Netflix, but the animals have to eat and they have to have water, and so someone has to look after them," Hemphill said. "We don't expect people to drive in but there's got to be someone here working."

Emergencies are a concern

Staff brought in extra bedding, water, and made sure everything was clean before the snow started to fly. Hemphill and another staff member live on site, so someone is always close to the animals, she said.

It was a snowy walk for Melissa Larter between her house and barn. (Submitted by Melissa Larter)

Melissa Larter is owner of Twisted Hill Stables in New Haven, and stables nine horses.

Before the storm rolled in Monday morning, one of Larter's horses got sick.

She was able to deal with it on her own, but said emergencies are a concern in poor weather because vets can't always travel.

This 38-year-old pony at Twisted Hill Stable has seen many P.E.I. storms and was patiently waiting out the weather Monday. (Submitted by Melissa Larter)

Also, it's important to make sure you have enough supplies including food, water and power for the animals, Larter said.

"We do have a big generator here that powers the whole farm, but just in case, we have the water ready. You just never know if things are going to not comply," she said.

Dairy cows in for the storm

Michael Carmichael, owner of Carmichael Farms Ltd. in Albany, P.E.I., has 150 cattle — his priority is to ensure the livestock have enough water, bedding and feed.

Calves, cats and kittens stay cosy in the hay at Carmichael farm. (Submitted by Joyce Carmichael)

The biggest challenge is making sure the milk is picked up, he shared.

"ADL picks up our milk every second day," Carmichael said. "We are very fortunate that yesterday was our pick up day. So we will be good, and our milk tank — we can hold it until Tuesday evening."

Randall Affleck at Auchinleck Farm in Lower Bedeque, P.E.I., has 110 animals, and ensures he closes up all the doors tightly and plugs as many holes as possible to keep the snow from driving in.

Hutches at Auchinleck farm are covered in snow Monday evening. (Submitted by Randall Affleck)

Maintaining power can be another challenge, he said, because there are so many things relying on the generator but a limited amount of power that can be drawn from it.