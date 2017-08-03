P.E.I. environmental officials are sharing few details regarding charges that were laid in connection with a fish kill in the Little Miminegash River in West Prince last summer.

Charges were laid, and then dropped in the Aug. 22 fish kill.

More than 900 dead fish were collected from the stream in the Roseville area. In addition, two dead cormorants were found downstream and a dead great blue heron was found upstream from the fish kill area.

P.E.I. government officials say charges were laid under the provincial Pesticides Control Act, but then were withdrawn by the Crown following consultation with Justice and Public Safety's investigation and enforcement section.

Those are the only details the department is sharing at this point.