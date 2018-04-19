Businesses find home in old Desable pizza plant

Construction materials are already on site at the new facility for The Iceman in DeSable. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Two P.E.I. businessmen plan to run three ventures out of the former Little Christos building in Desable — a building that's been vacant for more than 15 years.

They have received a $2 million loan from the province to help convert the 33,000-square-foot building, which was previously a pizza manufacturing facility.

Charles Duffy and his business partner will move their ice-making business — The Iceman — into the space. They also plan to offer cold and dry storage, to extend their business year-round and hopefully eventually employ around 20 people.

"There seems to be always a need for cold storage," said Duffy.

Most of the province's cold storage is in Kings and Prince counties, he said, which makes central Queens a good location.

"We thought there'd be an opportunity there to do some cold storage in conjunction with our ice business, and the building was big enough that it allowed us to look at some dry storage options as well," said Duffy.

The three-business plan will make it possible to offer package deals including cold and dry storage, and ice.

